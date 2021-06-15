After 5 years, Poblacion bakery Tilde to move to Pasig

MANILA -- A well-loved bakery in Poblacion, Makati is closing its doors after five years.

Tilde, known for its chocolate truffle cake and French apple pie, is moving to a new space at Brixton Street in Pasig.

In a Facebook post, it said customers can place orders at the Poblacion branch until June 26, Saturday.

"After that, we will be closed to allow us to focus on getting our new store up and running as quickly as possible," it said, referring to the move as "an unexpected turn of events."

The people behind Tilde also thanked all those who have supported the Poblacion bakery.

"We are most grateful for all the people who supported us and the friends we've made. Whether you've had brunch in our cafe, stopped by for coffee, picked up a cake, or stayed just to chat -- thank you so much. You're the reason why we are the little bakery that could!" it said.

"We are indeed blessed to be working on a new project during a pandemic with our small hardworking team. We will miss Poblacion but we are looking forward to a new chapter."

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the restaurant industry as people decide to stay home and avoid social interactions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Establishments have since taken steps to stay afloat, such as focusing on delivery and reducing manpower, while others have ended up closing permanently.

