MANILA – Nico Bolzico turned to social media to showcase another heartwarming interaction between his two daughters, Thylane and Maelys.

Through an Instagram Story, Bolzico posted a video of Thylane feeding her younger sister while simultaneously keeping her entertained.

Clearly touched by the scene, Bolzico captioned the clip with "Ateing," implying Thylane's innate ability to fulfill her role as the caring older sister.

This is not the first time Bolzico shared heartwarming videos or photos of his kids.

His past posts have always caught the attention of many netizens, with the followers of Bolzico gushing over the touching moment between the sisters.

Thylane turned 3 on January 1, while Bolzico and wife Solenn Heussaff first announced the birth of their Maelys on December 14.

The celebrity couple will mark their seventh wedding anniversary in May. Prior to tying the knot in May 2016, they were together for a decade.