How Maricar Reyes, Richard Poon keep their marriage strong

MANILA – Celebrity couple Maricar Reyes and Richard Poon celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last week.

According to Reyes, the road to their 10th year as a married couple was a result of their everyday life choices.

In her Instagram post, the actress also recalled how "a prominent man also had a fairytale wedding to the woman of his dreams."

"But 10 years later, they separated,” Reyes shared, adding that the couple had no bad intentions but could not fix their differences.

For Reyes, this story reminds them not to be complacent in their relationship.

“Para hindi kami makampante na 'strong' kami, lalo na when people say we’re a 'power couple.' If we are not careful, our relationship can be torn apart at any time,” she continued.

“Every day is full of little choices that will break or strengthen our marriage.”

Last year, Reyes released a self-published book about healing, over a decade after she was involved in a 2009 controversy.

The couple tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Alabang on June 9, 2013.

Covering her childhood up until the “crisis,” the book focuses on “Maricar’s long journey and process of healing,” according to her official website.

“Maricar wants to let women know that they are not alone in their struggles. There is always hope and a way out of any dark situation.”

