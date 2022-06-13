Photos from Mae Coyiuto and Penguin Teens

MANILA — A young adult rom-com novel written by Filipino-Chinese author Mae Coyiuto will be published by Penguin Books in the US, the publishing company revealed.

In a tweet by Penguin, the cover of "Chloe and the Kaishao Boys" — illustrated by Alex Cabal and designed by Jessica Jenkins — was revealed with a March 7, 2023 release. It will mark Coyiuto's debut in the US.

The novel, set entirely in the Philippines, is about a Filipina-Chinese girl whose family is setting her up on kaishaos in an attempt to convince her to stay in Manila for college.

"Cover reveal! #ChloeandtheKaishaoBoys is a YA rom-com from @maecoyiuto about a Chinese-Filipina girl whose father sets her up on a marathon of arranged dates in hopes of convincing her to stay close to home for college," Penguin said.

"Chloe is officially off the waitlist at USC, and thus one step closer to realizing her dream of becoming an animator in the United States. But before she leaves home, her auntie insists on planning a traditional debut for Chloe’s eighteenth birthday (think sweet sixteen meets debutante ball).

"To make matters worse, her father, intent on finding Chloe the perfect escort for the party, keeps setting her up on one awkward kaishao—or arranged date—after another. But . . . why does her dad suddenly care so much about her love life? And what happens when she actually starts to fall for one of the guys, only to have to leave at the end of the summer?"

Coyiuto is a Filipino-Chinese writer born and raised in the Philippines and earned her degree in psychology at Pomona College.

She also obtained her master’s degree in writing for young adults and children at The New School, a private school based in New York.