Male pageant called out for misuse of traditional bahag

MANILA -- An indigenous rights group organization has called out the Man of the World pageant for misusing the bahag traditional garment.

This year's Man of the World candidates strutted down the runway in refashioned versions of the bahag as part of a pre-pageant competition in Manila.

On its Facebook page, Takder said the bahag competition was "done in bad taste," and called on organizers to apologize and correct the "cultural appropriation."

"Though this is not a letter of condemnation, we implore the organizers of the Man of the World pageantry to immerse themselves with the indigenous communities of the Philippines, especially the Cordillera," it said.

"Our mountains have safeguarded our culture for hundreds of years. The Cordilleran people will be more than willing to share these as long as it is done properly and respectfully. We should then integrate and learn their ways firsthand. This way, we can understand that cultures older than us should not be used to sexualize or objectify people," it added.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has also weighed in on the matter, saying the bahag should be "accorded the highest respect by wearing them properly and for the purpose they were made."

NCIP also denied statements from alleged organizers that the use of the bahag during the contest was cleared by the commission.

It also asked for "concrete and anthropological proof" from Man of the World that would support their claims that the bahag was historically tied as swimwear and used underwater.

"While we commend the noble intention of the organizers to showcase the rich culture of the Cordilleras through the wearing of these bahag, we cannot however undermine the indigenous peoples when they cry foul on matters affecting their culture," it said.