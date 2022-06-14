Screengrab from Preview's YouTube page

MANILA -- Awra Briguela believes that designer items, given their price, are meant to be used and not just be put on display.

In a video released by the local fashion magazine Preview, the social media star shared a tip on making the most of one's hard-earned money when buying luxury items.

He said the most important thing to consider is if the item to be purchased can be used often, and not just be stored or displayed at home.

"Make sure na magagamit mo siya at hindi lang siya ipangdi-display. Kasi kung gusto mong mag-display, bili ka na lang ng paintings," he said.

"Make sure na hindi siya maiimbak sa bahay niyo and make sure na lagi mo siyang magagamit para masabi mo sa sarili mo na, 'deserve ko talaga 'to,'" he added.

Briguela also advised proper care and maintenance of designer items, and making sure to choose carefully when making a purchase.

"'Yung bibilhin mo dapat sure ka na gustong-gusto mo talaga," he said.

"Make sure na aalagaan at mamahalin mo 'yung item na bibilhin mo kasi 'di ba, sayang naman 'yung presyo. Ang mahal-mahal tapos sasayangin mo lang, masisira at mabubulok."

Briguela has been collecting luxury sneakers, and most of his designer bags and accessories are gifts from his celebrity friends such as Vice Ganda and Zeinab Harake.

He said he is able to make the most out of his designer kicks as they are not only stylish but are also good for dancing.

"Siguro 'yung pinakamahal na nabili ko para sa sarili ko is 'yung mga sapatos, noong nag-start ako mag-collect ng Jordan," he said. "Pero 'yung mga designer items like 'yung mga bags and accessories, ilang beses pa lang ako bumili for myself."

"Lahat ng sapatos na kino-collect ko, hindi ako natatakot na i-crease siya. Kasi 'di ba, binili mo 'yon, and 'yung sapatos ginawa para gamitin. Pero naiintindihan ko rin naman 'yung mga taong iniingatan [ang mga sapatos nila]," he explained.