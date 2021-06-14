WATCH: Celebrity couple Ella Cruz, Julian Trono in DOT tour of Rizal

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Ella Cruz and Julian Trono visited Rizal province in a Department of Tourism (DOT) video that aims to promote safe travels amid the pandemic.

In the nearly seven-minute vlog posted on DOT's Facebook page, the celebrity couple showcased five attractions: Burrow Cafe, Pinto Art Museum, Cloud 9 Antipolo 360 View, Fresno Agro Forestry and Eco Tourist Campsite, and Masungi Georeserve.

Cruz said the places they visited can be easily accessed from Metro Manila, making them ideal day trip destinations.

"Are you guys looking for a quick getaway pero 'di masyadong malayo dahil bored na kayo sa inyong mga house?" she said, with her boyfriend adding that the public can get to the places they visit after a short drive.

Toward the end of the clip, the celebrity couple reminded the public to follow health and safety protocols should they decide to travel anytime soon.

"If you're planning to visit soon, be a responsible traveler," Cruz stressed.

