Waling-waling, ethnic-inspired national costumes top Bb. Pilipinas favorites

Regional costumes inspired by the waling-waling orchid, mythical giants, exotic birds, calesa and other Pinoy elements emerged as top favorites of pageant watchers at last weekend’s Binibining Pilipinas 2021 online parade of national costumes.

Leslie Anne Ticaro of Tagum, Davao pulled the biggest surprise with her waling-waling costume that also revealed the people and colors of her province as designed by Mark Joseph Sayad.

Most of the ABS-CBN News respondents singled out Ticaro’s costume as number one in the costumes presentation of 34 candidates.

Veteran pageantologists Jay Patao, Adam Genato, Joy Arguil, Drew Francisco and others who declined to be identified also cited the novelty of Honey Cartasano’s “higantes”-inspired costume and Gabby Basiano’s golden calesa costume.

Arguil noted the poise and elegance of Cartasano, the representive of Antipolo, Rizal, in carrying the enormous creation of Paolo Ballesteros.

Genato and Francisco, meanwhile, dubbed the calesa-look designed by Ken Batino and Jevineleven for Basiano as “a breath of fresh air and very Filipino.”

Also making it to the top 5 favorites list of the respondents are Masbate representative Hannah Arnold’s bulaklakan costume by Louis Pangilinan; and Valenzuela bet Meiji Cruz’s “lakapati” gown and crown made by Manny Halasan.

Pampanga representative Czarina Guiao’s structured Filipiniana wear designed by Macoy Elipane and Joker Flores was also praised by the pageant watchers.

Patao also cited the Santacruzan look of Bulacan candidate Kimberly Tiquestiques and Batangas bet Maureen Montagne’s tribal festival wear. Genato and Arguil also took note of Justine Felizarta’s vinta inspired costume.

Also meriting a second look are Olongapo’s Faith Garcia, Batangas’ Micca Rosal, Mercedes Pair, Karen Laurrie Mendoza and Shaira Rona.

Fans can support their bets by liking the post that features their favorite candidates on through the Binibining Pilipinas website.



Ten candidates with the most votes will be announced during the National Costume Fashion Show to be streamed on YouTube and Facebook on June 27. Another round of voting will be opened to decide who among the Top 10 qualifiers will win Best in National Costume on the pageant's grand coronation night.



Also, the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas will get a chance to flaunt their catwalks in swimwear provided by Domz Ramos at the virtual swimsuit presentation. They will be joined by the 2019 Binibini queens and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo. Watch the event on June 18 on the YouTube and Facebook accounts of Binibining Pilipinas.



“We are so excited that we can bring this year’s Binibining Pilipinas pageant closer to our fans,” Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) head Gines Enriquez said. “By doing some parts of the competition online, fans will have a front row seat as their favorite candidates prove themselves worthy of the crown. They can also take part by voting, and who knows, with their support, they can bring their favored candidates to the front of the pack.”



This year’s pageant will crown four queens with the titles of Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Grand Coronation Night will be aired on A2Z and will be simultaneously livestreamed on YouTube.