Mark Bumgarner gives advice to aspiring fashion designers

Heart Evangelista (left) interviews fashion designer Mark Bumgarner in her latest vlog. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Mark Bumgarner recently sat down with his muse, Heart Evangelista, as he looked back on his beginnings as a fashion designer.

In the interview, which was released by Heart Evangelista on her YouTube channel, Bumgarner admitted that he never dreamed of becoming a designer growing up.

It all came upon his return to the Philippines, after traveling the world as a race car driver.

"During off season I'm here, and all I would do is go out and attend events. And everyone I meet was in the fashion industry. I was super interested in what they were doing, and I started out just helping friends out backstage during their fashion shows," he said.

Bumgarner said it took him years to convince even his friends and family that he was serious about pursuing a career as a fashion designer, as most of them thought that it was "just a phase" in his life.

But he was determined to mark his space in the fashion industry, starting from the bottom and using his "little savings" from racing.

"I did it on my own, basically. People think, 'Oh he comes from a good family, that's why he's there.' I did not get any, 'Here's your money, start a business.' It wasn't that way. Plus my dad doesn't think that way because he's American. He's like, 'I worked for my first car, you work for your first car.' It wasn't like all spoon-fed which a lot of people think," he stressed.

"Again, it's all about proving yourself, and you can only do it yourself. No one can help you do that," he continued. "Now when people think, 'Oh, let's become a designer,' they don't understand how hard it is. It's easy to make clothes and put stuff out, but it's another thing where it has to be clients that you don't know. When people you don't know start coming in as clients, then you can say, 'Okay, we can do this.'"

In Evangelista's vlog, Bumgarner also shared some advice for aspiring fashion designers, and those who are planning to make the shift to the industry.

Here are some of them:

WORK HARD, MAKE SACRIFICES

"If you're willing to take risks, if you're willing to have the sleepless nights and you don't get jealous when your friends go out or miss events and stuff like that, you're ready to start anything, not just fashion."

"I guess the harder it is to get where you are, the more fulfilling it is. I feel that way because I had to do it that way. It's like if you don't work hard enough for what you're getting and if it's just given to you, parang you almost take it for granted."

BE CONSISTENT WITH YOUR BRAND

"A Mark Bumgarner woman is someone who's very confident, knows what she wants, and not afraid to take risks also fashion-wise. Me, personally, I'm very basic. But the Mark Bumgarner woman is not. You don't come to me wanting to blend in the crowd. You come to me and you know you want to stand out but hindi vulgar. It's always modern [and] classic at the same time, and very clean lines."

"When you want to set a tone for the brand, you have to put out something that represents the brand. You have to be consistent. You cannot be like, 'I'll do this style once and I'll do this style next,' and kind of jumble around with the collection."

GO TO FASHION SCHOOL

"I did not go to fashion school in the beginning. I did not have the luxury to go to fashion school. I did everything from the nitty gritty and all that stuff."

"If I would take it back, I wish I went to fashion school because you need fashion school to learn the basics. But also, they don't teach in school all the everyday stuff that you learn when you're running the business."

GET AN APPRENTICESHIP

"I always suggest to go to fashion school and do an apprenticeship after, which I also didn't do because even if I tried to apply I didn't have a background... Get an apprenticeship and expect to work a lot."

"It's not always how you see designers in events, in social media. When you go to an apprenticeship, that's not what happens on a daily basis."

