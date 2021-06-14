Chynna Ortaleza opens up about drastic weight loss

MANILA -- Chynna Ortaleza took to social media to open up about her drastic weight loss, which was caused by a change in her eating habits.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress revealed that she now weighs only 86 pounds, compared to 109 pounds before the pandemic.

She clarified that weight loss was not her goal -- it was merely a consequence of her efforts to improve her gut health.

"When the pandemic hit, all of us had to make really drastic adjustments. I noticed I would always have gut problems. Feeling acidic, problematic stools, dull pain on my side. So I took all the tests and scans I could take," she said.

According to Ortaleza, it was the food intolerance test that brought her a step closer to addressing her health issue.

She said she skipped eating food that contained gluten, dairy, eggs, and corn, among others, for three to four months to "reprogram" her body.

"I honestly felt sad because everything I used to eat and loved had all of this! I had to take them out of my system for 3 to 4 months! I had to reprogram for the best. I started eating what was right for my body," she said.

"So yup, that caused a drastic drop in my weight, but at least I gave my gut the much needed pampering. Giving it probiotics, learning to masticate properly, and trying to hydrate properly," she added.

Now feeling better, Ortaleza said she has started reintroducing the ingredients she avoided the past months, and is planning to build more muscle to get back the weight she lost.

She called on her fans and supporters to "be kind" as she continues her health journey.

"I pray that God will continue to light my way as I reconstruct the physical body that he has gifted this soul," she said.

"I also learned that grief and PTSD (posttraumatic stress disorder) reflects on one’s body and I have to go through this to get through it. I am in the thick of this so please be kind," she pleaded. "I lost so many loved ones... and mourn for what we used to enjoy as beings. I have plenty of traumas that I am currently dissecting."

"Let's all take it easy on each other. Most of the time what you see is never ever surface deep."

