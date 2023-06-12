Revisit the Indepedence Day fight with this Intramuros tour

Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on June 7, 2023. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — It is vital for us Filipinos to know our history. And just in time for Independence Day, travel app Klook is offering visitors a way to know more about the nation’s past with an easy guide to Intramuros in Manila.

Some of the landmarks tourists may enjoy are:

Museo de Intramuros

A reimagined sire, the Museo de Intramuros houses religious artifacts from saints to paintings which roots our rich Christian history.

Casa Manila

A depiction of the rich lifestyle of Filipinos during the Spanish era, Casa Manila keeps the house staples in a typical Filipino home from the sala to kitchen up to the bedroom and bathroom.

Fort Santiago

The main defense of Manila, the Fort Santiago was declared as a shrine of freedom in 1950.

Aside from these three sites, tourists may also include the following spots: Baluarte de San Diego, Museo de Intramuros, Heirloom Filipiniana and Barong Rental, BamBike Tour, and the White Knight Electric Chariot Tour.

“Beyond its leisurely benefits, travel has the power to connect us to our roots, allowing us to delve deeper into the story of our ancestors, ultimately fostering a sense of national pride,” Michelle Ho, Klook Philippines and Thailand general manager, said.

In partnership with the Intramuros Administration, the Klook Intramuros Pass features top attractions of the iconic walled city that will allow tourists to customize their own experience of Philippine history.

The Department of Tourism has expressed its gratitude for this program, as this will help them realize their goal of making the Philippines the next tourism powerhouse in Asia.

“Efforts like these are essential in strengthening our tourism industry. We are happy that the private sector is empowering the Filipinos to rediscover the beauty of our country and highlighting the various aspects of what the Philippines can offer,” said Atty. Mae Elaine T. Bathan, Tourism Undersecretary for Legal and Special Concerns and Chief of Staff.

Meanwhile, Atty. Joan Padilla, administrator of Intramuros shared her excitement on the partnership.

“Our mission is to protect and conserve the historical and cultural value and significance of Intramuros, as we believe in the importance of being knowledgeable of our nation's history. Partnering with Klook gives not just Filipinos but foreigners access to the rich history of the different historical hotspots Intramuros has to offer,” she said.

