Raffles sweetens afternoon tea with honey from own bee farm

Raffles Makati has its own in-house rooftop bee farm and six bee colonies, which produce a distinctive citrusy honey.

MANILA -- Teatime just got sweeter at The Writers Bar at Raffles Makati, with a Honeylicious Afternoon Tea spread this month: featuring honey-laden treats made from the hotel’s very own harvest from its in-house rooftop bee farm.

“The Fairmont brand prides itself on sustainability as one of its pillars, and our bee farm has six colonies that produce our honey,” said Eugene Tamesis, director of sales and marketing at Raffles and Fairmont Makati. “Our bees pollinate nearby acacia and narra trees, producing a very tasty, citrusy type of honey. The honey gets served year-round in our breakfast buffet, and occasionally, for special themed afternoon tea sets such as this one.”

As with traditional afternoon tea, the tiered set for two by executive chef Béla Rieck comes with a selection of savory bites, scones, and sweet pastries, all infused with honey and delightfully decorated to echo this month’s theme.

The savory plate features classic pairings of honey with soft cheeses, fruit, and nuts, and is composed of a Honey Gorgonzola and Arugula Sandwich, Honey Glazed Chicken and Cranberry Jam Sandwich; Spinach Crepe with Honey Goat Cheese and Walnut Mousse; Smoked salmon, Honey Dill Cream Cheese on Pumpernickel; and Honey Dates wrapped in Prosciutto Skewers.

The sweet plates include more inventive flavor combinations, with interesting layers that provide depth and dimension without being cloyingly sweet: Dark Chocolate Honeycomb; Tahini and Honey Macarons; Raspberry Pate de Creme and Honey Nuts; Honey Lemon Ginger Mousse; Burned Butter and Honey Profiteroles; and Honey Osmanthus Infused White Chocolate Tart.

The set is also accompanied by a selection of Classic and Honey Scones, served with jars of clotted cream, jam, and honey.

The Writers Bar offers a curated selection of TWG tea, in five types and 18 blends. The Raffles Makati Tea Blend, the hotel’s signature tea, pairs perfectly with the Honeylicious set. Best drunk straight, this is a mellow black tea infused with mango, with excellent clarity and just enough acidity for a refreshing mouthfeel, its fruity notes enhanced by the honey.

For a relaxing experience, go with the antioxidant-rich Pai Mu Tan white tea, crisp and delicate with herbaceous, floral and honeyed sweetness that complements this tea spread.

For a more robust cup of tea, the Comptoir des Indes is a rich and elegant chai blend, perfect with a splash of milk.

The Honeylicious Afternoon Tea set for two is available by reservation only at The Writers Bar until June 30, from 2-3:30 p.m. and from 4-5:30 p.m. Each set starts at P2,900 nett with optional upgrades for mocktail, cocktails and champagne.