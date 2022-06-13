Tech shorts: Internships, training programs, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

GLOBE, ACADARENA PARTNER FOR HAPAG MOVEMENT

Globe has tapped the local gaming community to help alleviate hunger through The Hapag Movement, a fundraising initiative that aims to encourage support for vulnerable families and communities.

AcadArena, an organization for campus gaming and esports education in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, was the first to signify its support. They have a partnership with Globe that focuses on building skills development programs, hosting gaming leagues and tournaments, and providing scholarship support.

The Hapag Movement is part of the Globe of Good program, an initiative of the Globe Group which focuses on hunger alleviation, capacity-building, and providing livelihood opportunities for long-term results.

GOKONGWEI GROUP'S GOTYME BANK

The Gokongwei Group has collaborated with Singapore-based digital banking group Tyme to create GoTyme Bank, a digital bank that offers financial solutions and products.

GoTyme Bank promises quick and easy opening of accounts, digital kiosks, and exclusive rewards and promos, among others.

It is set to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

MANULIFE EXPANDS FINANCIAL LITERACY WEBINARS

More than 500 attendees from different public schools participated in Manulife's recent Peso Smart x RecoveREADS financial literacy webinars in partnership with the Corazon Sanchez Atayde Memorial Foundation.

Through the webinars, employees from Manulife Philippines and Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corporation (MCBL) taught lessons covering basic financial concepts such as saving, budgeting, and investing.

Peso Smart started in 2017 as a series of face-to-face classes dedicated to teaching the importance of saving and investing to students in public elementary schools.

During the pandemic, it was redesigned to address the demands of remote learning and expanded to more schools nationwide. The program has also been extended to university students to teach the importance of insurance, investments, and financial planning.

More than 400 students have graduated from the Peso Smart program since its inception.

PLDT HOME PARTNERS WITH LIONSGATE PLAY

PLDT Home has inked an exclusive partnership with Lionsgate Play, the Southeast Asian streaming platform of the global content studio behind major franchise properties such as "John Wick," "The Hunger Games," and "Power."

In time for the Philippine launch of the streaming service, both existing and new subscribers of PLDT Home Fiber Plans 1699 and up will be given exclusive access to Lionsgate Play without the additional charges until June 1, 2023.

NEW POKEMON GAMES TO BE RELEASED IN NOVEMBER

The Pokémon Company recently announced that the Nintendo Switch software titles Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on November 18.

The scheduled release will reveal a new cover art with the legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the first open-world RPGs in the series. Aside from meeting, teaming up with, battling, training, and trading Pokémon, players will also be able to immerse themselves in a newly evolved adventure.

POWER MAC CENTER'S TRAINING PROGRAMS

Apple partner Power Mac Center (PMC) is holding training programs for teens and young adults who want to build their digital skills.

PMC's training arm, PMC Business Systems Inc. (PBSI), is offering "Vision Hub" with courses covering 3D animation, web design, video creation, video editing, and app development.

Courses are scheduled until October 17, conducted in five-day sessions per topic online via Zoom for learners aged 12 to 21.

Classes can be availed at P5,500 per student per course. Customers can secure a slot at PMC's Web Store.

SHOPEE'S INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

E-commerce platform Shopee aims to help develop young professionals to produce future industry leaders through its internship program.

The 3- to 5-month program introduces eligible undergraduates to the e-commerce industry and immerses them into the fast-paced sector. Interns are provided with opportunities to get firsthand experience working on nationwide projects and campaigns as they collaborate with their teammates and supervisors.

Shopee also provides weekly learning and organizational development classes, opportunities to shadow their supervisors, and integration in employee engagement events.

More details are available on Shopee's website.

TELUS INTERNATIONAL PH'S INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

Telus International Philippines (TIP) recently launched its Digital Solutions Internship Program: Code Your Career, a 12-week course to cultivate the next generation of job-ready software engineers, programmers, and IT professionals.

It offers three training streams that incorporate mentorship opportunities with tech professionals, job readiness, and interview training. These include infrastructure development, application development, and service desk.

TIER ONE PARTNERS WITH BENT PIXELS ASIA

Bent Pixels Asia (BPA), a revenue accelerator for YouTube esports and gaming creators, has entered a partnership with the gaming and esports talent company Tier One Entertainment.

The partnership also marks the expansion of BPA in the Philippines, bringing its total network of gaming and esports YouTube creators to over 400.

Through the partnership with BPA, Tier One Entertainment's creators will be offered to advertisers as part of YouTube Reserved Media deals.

It will also provide creator development programs for Tier One Entertainment's talents who have YouTube channels to help them grow their reach and subscriber base.

TINDER LAUNCHES IN-APP SAFETY CENTER IN PH

Tinder recently announced the launch of a comprehensive in-app Safety Center in the Philippines, giving members access to tools relevant to their well-being while using the platform.

Content in the Safety Center will continually be reviewed and updated as needed, with topics including the latest guidance for dating safely and offer educational resources, as well as link to a list of local NGOs and hotlines offering support.

To access the Safety Center, users can open the Tinder app, tap the profile icon, and select Safety.