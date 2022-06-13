Fuschia Anne Ravena arrived in Thailand on Monday as she prepares to represent the Philippines in Miss International Queen, which is considered the largest beauty pageant for transgender women.

She wore a pink Francis Libiran dress upon her arrival at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, as seen in photos posted on the Miss International Queen Philippines' Instagram page.

Ravena is aiming for the country's third Miss International Queen crown, after Trixie Maristela in 2015 and Kevin Balot in 2012.

The Miss International Queen 2022 coronation night will be held on June 25.