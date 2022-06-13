Reigning Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton looked stunning as she attended a national pageant in Vietnam over the weekend.

The Filipina beauty queen wore a sparkly gown as she graced Miss Eco Vietnam 2022, along with Miss Eco International founder Dr. Amaal Rezk.

The newly crowned winner will represent Vietnam in the upcoming Miss Eco International pageant in Egypt.

Paton was crowned Miss Eco International last March in Egypt.

She is the second Filipina titleholder after Cynthia Thomalla, who won in 2018.

