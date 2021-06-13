Sebastian's brings back rainbow pops and more for Pride Month

Sebastian's releases themed popsicles for Pride Month. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Sebastian’s Ice Cream celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow of frozen treats.

First off are the Pride Pops, themed popsicles in the colors of LGBTQ flag with every color having a different flavor.

The Rainbow Pride Pop represents the original Pride Flag designed in 1978 by Gilbert Baker. This is a fruit-based ice pop consisting of strawberry, orange, mango, green apple, blueberry and grape. It's light, refreshing and flavorful and a delicious treat regardless of your orientation.

The Bear Pride Pop is patterned after the Bear Pride flag was designed to represent the bear subculture within the LGBT community. The colors of the flag are meant to include the colors of the furs of animal bears throughout the world, not necessarily referring to human skin and hair color tones:

The Bear Pride Pop is a milk-based ice pop in stripes flavored with chocolate, Nutella caramel, coffee, vanilla, black sesame, and black cocoa.

This is the newest addition is the baby blue, baby pink, and white Transgender Pride Pop that was made to show support to the transgender community. The Trans Pride Pop is a Yakult-based ice pop made with layers of Blackberry Yakult, Strawberry Yakult, and Original Yakult.

Rainbow Ice Cream Cake. Handout

Besides the Pride Pops, a limited-edition Rainbow Ice Cream Cake is composed ube cake, blueberry ice cream, avocado ice cream, lemon cake, orange sherbet, strawberry sorbet and sweet cream ice cream with crunchy milk crumb topped with rainbow white chocolate and finished with a hint of edible gold glitter.

Pride Pops are all P95 per piece, while the Rainbow Ice Cream Cake is available in whole 9-inch cakes at sebastiansicecream.com for P1,650 and in slices for P155. These are available at the online store and the Sebastian’s Ice Cream branch at the Podium.

