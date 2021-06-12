Witty fan fiction retelling PH history revived on Twitter on Independence Day

MANILA—For years now, the Philippine Independence Day celebration has not be complete without #rp612fic entries flooding the Philippine Twitterverse.

The hashtag, which means "Republic of the Philippines June 12 fiction," dates back to 2009 when comics writer and editor Paolo Chikiamco created it as a venue for Filipino writers to share flash fiction tweets featuring alternative histories. A dozen years later, it has become an online tradition every June 12.

A quick search on #rp612fic will lead readers to a collection of photos and videos in which Filipinos share alternative historical narratives marrying the past with the present.

Some entries depict present-day personalities as historical figures, while others offer a historical spin on pop-culture references.

While these do not mirror the hard facts about our history, #rp612fic entries certainly reflect creativity and wit.

Here are some of the best entries for this year's Araw ng Kalayaan -- From a reimagined Battle of Mactan, Catriona Gray as Tandang Sora, to a dance interpretation of the arrival of Christianity in the country.

Tandang Sora when she sees gwardya sibil #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/ogAV4K2Z0D — john ayle ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ🧡 (@jorrrservice) June 12, 2021

Spaniards introducing Christianity to the Philippines through a TikTok video (circa 1565) #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/hy6dJRFTfQ — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2021

Rare footage of Crispin and Basilio throwing shades to Padre Damaso. #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/tVnT3z1r92 — Jaecee Lim (@jaeceelim) June 12, 2021

a photo of the first ever shopee

delivery #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/A1cyMjm1Q4 — Bryant (@kiddieme4l) June 11, 2021

Padre Damaso shows his disappointing chicken neck in his tinola #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/ORJbuodC86 — Joms (@mejjomaroonong) June 11, 2021

Formation of the Philippine Islands (69 Millions Years Ago)#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/urWXpXMFWz — Mr. Brightside (@ArceJrZaldyD) June 11, 2021

a birthday surprise for Emilio Aguinaldo during the american colonization #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/7TdISgq6cu — shua (@shuaabupa) June 11, 2021

Rare footage of Gabriela Silang shielding herself from the Spanish soldiers when she attempted to besiege Vigan #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/YH5TwbSJGB — Mar Benedicto (@benedictowelmar) June 11, 2021

Rare footage of Tandang Sora struggling to revive an injured Katipunero after the war against the Spaniards.



#rp612fic pic.twitter.com/ADbaOqd3un — nicholai ⸆⸉ (@2AMevermore) June 11, 2021

