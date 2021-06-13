LOOK: Cinema ’76 becomes movie-themed balcony café in QC

Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios Cinema ’76 Café is located on the 2nd floor of the Anonas LRT City Center in Quezon City. Courtesy of TBA Studios

MANILA — Cinema ’76, the much-loved micro-cinema in Quezon City, may not yet be able to welcome moviegoers, but can certainly serve a cup of coffee, hot or cold, to anyone looking for a new hangout spot in the metro.

Located at the Anonas LRT City Center, Cinema ’76 has been shuttered for over a year due to the coronavirus lockdown, leading to its reinvention as an al fresco café which finally opened on June 11.

Called simply Cinema ’76 Café, the balcony venue lives up to its moniker, with movie-themed décor and menu items.

Movie posters from TBA Studios, the film company behind Cinema ’76, are on display, for instance, with benches modeled after the micro-cinema’s signature couch seats.

Its mango cake is said to be a nod to a memorable scene from the 2018 historical biopic “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral,” while its popcorn frappe is a natural fit for the cinephile motif.

Cinema ’76 Café accepts dine-in customers, takeouts, and online deliveries, including GrabFood and FoodPanda.

The group emphasized its strict enforcement of safety and health standards, from preparation of food items, admission of customers, to disinfection of high-touch surfaces, among others.

Currently on soft launch, Cinama ’76 Café is open weekdays only, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.