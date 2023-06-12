Watch more News on iWantTFC

It’s never too late to make a dream come true.

This is what Alma Tomenio proved as she pursued a different career path from what she originally dreamt of as a kid.

Tomenio is a full-time post anesthesia nurse for 36 years at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, while also pursuing her childhood dream of becoming a fashion designer where she is known as Alma T.

“'Di ba sa atin, kung ano ang gusto ng magulang, 'yun ang kukuhanin mo? Kaya ako napunta sa nursing. Now I love nursing so much,” Tomenio saidin a TeleRadyo interview on Monday.

Tomenio eventually fell in love with providing health care, and even supported and sponsored charities and medical missions in the state.

But this didn’t mean that she had to give up on her own ambition.

Inspired by her grandmother who owned a tailoring shop, she would, in her free time, create clothes using recycled materials like plastic boning, fabric scraps, and even sterilization wraps used to cover medical instruments, that she would get from the hospital.

From this resourcefulness came the invention of Filipiniana Harness or “The Cages” in 2012, a signature style she was known for in which she strongly encourages sustainability and eco-friendliness in terms of materials used.

Being a nurse with a hectic schedule didn’t hinder Tomenio from putting herself out in the fashion scene and with enough perseverance, she joined Filipino groups and communities in Las Vegas and attended events where she could showcase her creations and promote her advocacy in fashion.

“Ang ina-advocate ko is diversity and inclusivity. It doesn't matter [kung] matanda ka, mataba ka, mapayat ka, what color of your skin is, everything. Anyone can model for me,” she said

Finally she had her big break in 2022, when the Asian Journal Press discovered her designs through Instagram, and invited her to the Asia Pacific Fashion Week along with other designers from the US, Italy, Canada, and the Philippines. While she was hesitant at first, she decided to trust the process and joined the event.

Asked of her future plans, she said she’s awaiting her retirement from nursing before she fully focuses on fashion design.

"Maghihintay ako a few years para sa aking retirement. Tapos mag-fu-full blast na ako sa fashion designing. Kasi it's really my passion. And I wanted to show my creativity, I wanted to share, I wanted to inspire people. Kasi para sa akin, it doesn't matter how old you are. Lagi kong sinasabi na kung kaya mong i-show ang creativity, kung kaya mo mag-inspire ng people, kailangan mong maging inspirasyon ka, lalo na sa mga bagong generation,” she explained.

— Report from Milgrace Dueñas, ABS-CBN News Intern