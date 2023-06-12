Members of the LGBT community gather inside UP Diliman and carry rainbow flags for the UP Pride March on Oct. 30, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — For some, realizing one's gender identity can be a quite scary process. For lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, and transgender people, it could take a lot of courage and strength to grasp the idea they are different from society's perceived norms on gender.

Some netizens on Twitter shared such experiences with ABS-CBN News, from the most unexpected twists to the funniest moments:

@FRFRIDKanymore posted, “I had this classmate in summerclass after kindergarten that told me I was his bestest friend, I told him I felt the same, but weirdly, I felt uneasy. Deep inside I knew what I felt for him was more than just friendship.”

“I noticed that something was different about me when I was around 4-5 years old, I got a crush on our female neighbor and also to my grandma’s family friend who is a guy,” @UnicornCentaur said.

@DeathKidHPN also posted “Simula bata ako si mudra nag push na keri lng maging beki kasi gusto niya ng babae na anak. At 1st sobrang ayaw ko pero since lampahin akong bata due to asthma saka madalas akong mabully sa school, may isa akong kababatang naging saviour ko, sakanya ko narealize na part ako ng lgbtq.”

Other users, meanwhile, revealed that they realized their queerness after blushing over Filipino matinee idols and celebrities.

One user, @Harleyones11, shared that the moment of realization came after choosing Richard Gutierrez over Angel Locsin, who were among the most bankable young actors in the early 2000s.



Netizen @vitamiinCEE's queerness also came into light after obsessing over Diether Ocampo and the hit Kapamilya TV series "Marina."

@S0uthKidd0 also posted: “Year 2000.. Kiniss ko yung TV kasi ang gwapo ni Dingdong [Dantes].”

Others also shared their queer realization moments after gushing over the men's underwear section of magazines, watching basketball matches for the players instead of the games, and even the impact of the '90s anime series "Sailor Moon."

“I just love watching basketball too much, turns out mas gusto ko pala ‘yung players,” @Tkstba said.

The Twitter conversation was initiated by ABS-CBN News in honor of the members of the LGBTQIA+ community as they celebrate Pride Month this June.



Kapamilya celebrities and UNICEF Philippines national ambassadors Anne Curtis and Gary Valenciano recently shared their support for the community, where they advised parents to take time to listen, be patient, and go through the journey of their child as it takes a lot of courage to come out.

Meanwhile, this year's Metro Manila Pride March will be held on June 24 at the Circuit Grounds in Makati City.

