LOOK: Heart Evangelista’s hand-painted, Pinoy-themed Louis Vuitton bag

MANILA—To mark Independence Day, Heart Evangelista shared photos of a hand-painted Louis Vuitton bag with a Filipino theme.

Evangelista on her Instagram page Friday shared photos of a white Capucines handbag with the caption: “ ‘Harana’ - the Filipino word for serenade.”

The bag shows a painting of a man serenading a woman, with a dog on the side. “Proudly Filipino,” Evangelista said in one of the posts.

Evangelista, who a few days ago joined a campaign by Italian luxury brand Ferragamo, has established herself as a style icon, having been recognized by various international fashion magazines.

She has also launched her own brand of fashion and home items.