Garth Garcia. Photo from Garcia's Instagram account.

Los Angeles-based Filipino artist Garth Garcia will be part of the upcoming Broadway musical "Here Lies Love” as a community investor.

Garcia said investing in “Here Lies Love” is one of the highlights of his career as the highly anticipated production is generating significant buzz given its all-Filipino cast.

“I saw the potential kaya nag-invest ako. Ang ganda ng kuwento. The story is worth telling. Plus, it’s David Byrne! He’s a brilliant guy. And also, it would be an honor to be part of this historic musical with talented Filipino artists,” Garcia said in a statement.

“I am on the investing side, along with other community partners. Grabe ang cast. Amazing cast. Most of them are veterans and seasoned on stage. Plus, Lea Salonga is there. I am so excited,” he added.

Garcia is looking forward to work with Tony-award-winning actress Lea Salonga.

“I just met her and the other cast members at a dinner hosted by our friend Lisa Lew in Los Angeles. But we will be flying to New York for the dress rehearsals and opening,” the artist said.

“Everyone is so talented. Mahusay talaga ang Pinoy artists. We are conquering the international stage and showcasing what we can, what we are made of, and who we truly are as artists,” he added.

“It will be an immersive experience. The audience will be able to dance along to the music. The stage will be transformed into a dance club.”

“Here Lies Love" is produced on Broadway by Hal Luftig, Patrick Catullo, Diana DiMenna for Plate Spinner Productions, and Clint Ramos and Jose Antonio Vargas –– the first-ever Filipino lead producers on Broadway.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, the musical has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: