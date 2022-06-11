Food shorts: ASEAN food fest, Cebu food and wine, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

ASEAN FOOD FEST

Laos' Papaya Salad, Chicken, and Sticky Rice. Handout

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the International Bazaar Foundation bring the best culinary specialties from Southeast Asia in a special ASEAN Food Festival as part of the Shop, Taste and Celebrate Bazaar.

Adventurous foodies will get to explore the ASEAN member states through culture and flavor. On the menu are popular favorites such as Malaysian nasi lemak and beef rendang, and Indonesian sate ayam and nasi goreng and will give a taste of lesser-known specialties like Myanmar’s mohinga (rice noodles in fish-and-shallot soup), Brunei’s nasi pusu with egg, Laos' papaya, chicken and sticky rice salad, and the Cambodian breakfast dish num banh chok Khmer.

Shop, Taste and Celebrate Bazaar and the ASEAN Food Fest will be held at the SM MOA Music Hall on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GOTOBOX GRAND GRAND LAUNCH

Handout

Gotobox celebrates its grand grand launch on June 15 with games, free goto and concerts.

The first branch was opened in February 2020 right before the pandemic and even during the lockdowns, Gotobox found a way to grow to 16 branches across Metro Manila, Rizal, and Bulacan.

All Gotobox branches will have games like Goto Pong, Goto Scoop, and Goto Pick all day, as well as free Goto of the Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for paying customers.

The bigger branches will have parties and concerts starting at 6 p.m. with musical performances by Silent Sanctuary at Malolos, Bulacan, Paolo Santos at Dona Soledad, Better Living, PDO Project at Nangka, Marikina, and Basti Artadi of Wolfgang at Gil Fernando, Marikina.

CEBU FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL

Handout

The Cebu Food and Wine Festival kicks off with a grand tasting reception featuring canapes and wines from Queen City’s finest culinarians.

The first event is a preview to the four-week festival where the Cebu’s restaurants, cafés, bars and hotels will get to show the best food and drink they have on their menus.

The festival, supported by the Department of Tourism and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and industry, aims to attract foodies from Mactan and Cebu to take in the sights, sounds, and aromas to experience Cebu’s food tourism scene.

The grand opening tasting reception will be held at the Azure Garden and Beachfront at the Crimson Resort and Spa in Mactan on June 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are priced at P1,800 net.

For tickets as well as the complete festival schedule of events and venues, visit here.

CROISSANT LADY’S CROISSAYMADA

Croissaymada. Jeeves de Veyra

Fresh from The Croissant Lady’s ovens is her croissaymada, a special treat that combines the crunchy buttery texture of a croissant with the sweet, salty, and cheesy toppings of an ensaymada.

“I was having my favorite Earl Grey tea then I craved for ensaymada. I was searching where to buy online when a light bulb moment popped up in my head, why don't I make my own ensaymada toppings with my plain butter croissant.,” said Donatella Chua aka the Croissant Lady.

The result is a toasted ensaymada-style croissant topped with Parmesan cheese, brown sugar, and pure salted butter.

For orders and her complete list of croissants and breads, please check out @croissantlady on Instagram.

WIN A PS5 WITH THE BALLANTINE MAD MOXXI EDITION

Handout

Ballantine’s Finest blends video games and Scotch whisky with the Borderlands Moxxi's Bar Limited Edition.

This limited-edition bottle features Mad Moxxi, whom Vault Hunters will recognize as the hostess of the Underdome from the hit looter shooter franchise, Borderlands.

The Mad Moxxi edition is the first step in a long-term partnership between Ballantine’s and the Borderlands franchise, with more to be announced during 2022 that was launched in a special YouTube video.

Besides this, get a chance to win a PlayStation 5 console with a controller and a copy of Borderlands, upon purchasing a Ballantine’s Finest Moxxi’s Bar Edition from Boozy.ph, Clink.ph, or Boozeshop.ph until June 30. Every purchase entitles the consumer to one raffle entry. Three winners will be drawn on July 8. Eligible participants are Metro Manila residents of legal drinking age.

CHEESE AND TRUFFLE MAZESOBA AT MENYA KOKORO

New menu items at Menya Kokoro. Jeeves de Veyra

New on mazesoba specialist Menya Kokoro's menu are special European-Japanese fusion dry ramen bowls for Italian pasta lovers to cross over to the Japanese.

Carbonara lovers ought to check out the Kokopo Triple Cheese Mazesoba, while the Toma Cheese Chashu Mazesoba is like a very cheesy and creamy tomato pasta.

Bamboo, nori, bits of chashu, shimeji mushrooms are not traditionally paired with truffle but this combination surprisingly works with the Truffle Mazesoba. These combinations are given an umami twist with nori and a recommended splash of the restaurant’s proprietary kombu vinegar.

These new mazesobas are now available at Menya Kokoro at Uptown Mall in BGC.

ANDROS CHUNKY FRUIT TOPPINGS AND FILLINGS

Andros fruit products. Jeeves de Veyra

OFI Tasteful Solutions highlights French food company Andros fruit selections for baristas and bakers.

Andros Chunky is available in 20 varieties spanning across berries (blueberry, raspberry, red currant, strawberry, and cherry); tropical fruit (mango, pink guava, pineapple, kiwi, sweet purple potato, and peach); and Signature (Apple Pear & Cinnamon, Coconut Pandan, Apricot Acerola & Chia, Aloe Lychee, Hibiscus Berries, Lychee Rose, Salted Calamansi, Pear Chrysanthemum, and Melon & Peach). These are ideal for applications such as ice cream toppings, cocktails, specialty coffee drinks, and fruit teas.

Andros Professional Fillings are packed with more fruit and are available in Strawberry, Apple and Blueberry variants. These are suited for baking and confectionary applications.

Andros Chunky and Andros Fillings are available as 1 kilo foil packs and are available at the OFI e-store.