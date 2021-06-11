WATCH: Teaser for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

MANILA -- Netflix on Friday released the teaser trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut.

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, best known as the creator of "Rent."

The upcoming movie stars Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

It follows Jon (Garfield), a young theater composer who waits tables at a New York diner in 1990 as he writes what he hopes to be the next great American musical.

The "Tick, Tick... Boom!" movie is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Miranda.

It is set for a Fall 2021 release.