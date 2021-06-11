WATCH: Rabiya Mateo gamely sings Eraserheads song at meet-and-greet in US

Screengrab from Instagram: @rabiyamateo

Rabiya Mateo gamely performed for her fellow Filipinos in the United States in a meet-and-greet event, as seen in her latest post on Friday (Manila time).

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder sang the Eraserheads hit "Ligaya," dedicating it to fans of the Filipino rock band in the audience.

Video from Instagram: @rabiyamateo

"Living in the present. Enjoying life at its fullest," she said in the caption of her Instagram post.

Mateo extended her stay in the United States after representing the Philippines in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

She finished in the Top 21 of the competition, which was won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Aside from doing meet-and-greet events with Filipino communities, Mateo has also been visiting tourist spots with her friends, including Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

She has also been "taking steps" to find her Indian father, who abandoned them nearly two decades ago.

Mateo intends to return to the Philippines in July. The beauty queen earlier said she hopes to pursue a showbiz career in the country.

