Jordan Clarkson welcomes Pinoy food truck owners to Jazz-Clippers game

Fil-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson welcomed the Pierce family, owners of the Yum Yum Food Truck, to Game 2 of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Vivint Arena, Friday morning (Manila time).

Yum Yum Food, which serves Filipino food in Utah, got a boost from Clarkson after the truck was vandalized with racist graffiti early this week.

Through Clarkson's help, the food truck has been restored and repainted like new. It now also bears the design of the Philippine flag.

Clarkson also invited the food truck owners to watch the game

Three generations of the Pierce family witnessed the Sixth Man of the Year score 24 points in the Jazz's 117-111 win over the Clippers.

"After @JordanClarksons lent a helping hand to the Filipino owners of the Yum Yum Food Truck that got vandalized, the @utahjazz and JC welcomed the family to Game 2," NBA Philippines reported.

The Jazz management reportedly gave them special box seats and even handed them an authentic Clarkson jersey.

RELATED VIDEO