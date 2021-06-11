Health shorts: Air purifiers, insurance app, vaccine card deals

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

AGODA OFFERS QUARANTINE PACKAGES

Filipinos traveling back home or domestically inter-bubble can now book quarantine accommodation packages at over 120 hotels in the Philippines on Agoda's digital travel platform.



Agoda said its quarantine packages in the Philippines comply with the requirements of the Bureau of Quarantine and provide access to accommodations accredited by the Department of Tourism for frontliners and COVID-19 positive patients in isolation, as well as hotels for inbound guests to fulfill the mandatory quarantine period.

Package options include airport transfer and all meals of the day to help limit unnecessary contact. Travelers can select from quarantine properties on the Agoda platform, including those in Manila, Cebu, Angeles, Batangas, and Cavite.

For regular travelers, Agoda has introduced pandemic-friendly products like GoLocal, HygienePlus, and EasyCancel in 2020.

AIR PURIFIERS BY INTELLIPURE

Intellipure offers a range of air purifiers that promise to effectively clean air in homes, schools, and hospitals.

Each Intellipure air purifier features the DFS (Disinfecting Filtration System) Technology, which promises to inactivate a proxy virus for SARS-CoV-2 in 10 minutes with zero regrowth within 24 hours. The patented technology is said to be capable of removing 99.99% of harmful viruses, mold, and bacteria passing through the system.

Intellipure air purifiers have undergone tests by third party laboratories attesting that they can capture particles down to .007 to a 99.99% effectiveness. Portable models received Zero Ozone Certification from Intertek, having passed one of the most stringent ozone emission standards available in the USA.

The brand's products are available through the Intellipure office in Makati City. For more details, visit Intellipure's website or contact ask@airintellipure.com.

AXA PH NOW HAS ONE-STOP SHOP FOR INSURANCE NEEDS

AXA Philippines recently introduced a one-stop shop app for all insurance needs.

Emma by AXA PH allows users to purchase AXA insurance products online, and provides 24/7 free access to emergency services like ambulance, fire, and policy assistance.

Users can also enjoy the Health Hub, which offers relevant health content and AXA's range of health solutions.

AXA policyholders can do much more, such as enrollment of life and general insurance policies (Health Max, Health Start, Retire Smart, Smart Traveler, Home Security, Comprehensive Car Insurance, to name a few) to access their policy details anytime, conveniently pay their premiums, monitor their investments, file for hospital income claims and car insurance claims, and earn rewards points to exchange with goods and services from partner establishments.

Emma by AXA PH app is available on the Google Play and App Store.

GCASH DONATION DRIVE YIELDS P1.87M FOR PGH

GCash has raised more than P1.8 million in donations after a week-long fund-raising drive, extending help to those affected by the fire at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

Through the GCash app, customers were able to extend help using the "Pay QR" option and the Pay Bills option and selecting #GCashGivesBack.

This donation drive is part of GCash's corporate social responsibility arm, GCash for Good, which currently supports donations to over 100 NGO and their causes.

GCash is available on Google Play for Android, Apple Store for iPhone and iPad users, and Huawei Gallery.

MAKATIMED OPENS SATELLITE MEDEXPRESS DRUGSTORE BRANCH

Makati Medical Center has opened a MedExpress Drugstore satellite branch along Dela Rosa Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City.

This means customers no longer have to enter the hospital premises to get a prescription or refill medicines. The MedExpress Satellite Store is open from Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The main MakatiMed MedExpress is also open 24/7 and has a delivery service for medicine orders.

For more details, contact MakatiMed On-Call at mmc@makatimed.net.ph, or visit MakatiMed's website.

ROBINSONS HAS TREATS FOR VACCINE CARD HOLDERS

Robinsons Malls is offering exclusive deals to those who have been vaccinated.

The promo runs for the whole month of June, with customers required to show their vaccination card to participating mall outlets.

More details are available on the Robinsons Malls virtual mall directory, as well as its social media pages.

SUN LIFE HOLDS 'TINY HABITS' WORKSHOP'

Members of Sun Life Philippines' Bright Habit Starters community were recently treated to a workshop on "Tiny Habits," the breakthrough method for building habits by world-renowned behavior scientist Dr. BJ Fogg.

The interactive event carried a fitness theme and was conducted by certified Tiny Habits coaches TJ Agulto and Claire Lim of AHA! Behavorial Design. They shared tips on creating tiny habits in a continuous period of two weeks and also emphasized the importance of celebrating small wins.

The event was followed by one-on-one coaching sessions to help the participants commit to their habits.

The Tiny Habits workshop is one of the many perks enjoyed by the Bright Habit Starter community. Members are also provided with tips, exclusive promos, and other activities designed to create a sustained behavior change in the present so they can reach their goals in the future.

Launched just last March as part of Sun Life's "Ito Ang Araw Mo" campaign, the community now has over 3,000 members.

Those interested to be a part of the Bright Habit Starters Community simply have to join via the "Ito Ang Araw Mo" Facebook page.