Shopping shorts: New stores, Pinoy shirts, and more

ADIDAS COLLABORATES WITH JAPPY AGONCILLO

Handout

Adidas has welcomed Jappy Agoncillo to its roster of Filipino partner artists with the release of the new City Shop "Manila Hoops" tee collection.

An exclusive release for the Adidas Brand Center City Shop, the "Manila Hoops" Collection comes in men's and women's designs. Both feature references to signature Filipino street food such as taho, isaw, betamax, and kwek-kwek, as well as key landmarks such as the Manila City Skyline, City Hall, and Roxas Boulevard.

Retailing for P1,550, the "Manila Hoops" Collection is exclusively available in Adidas Brand Center Glorietta.

COS LAUNCHES PRIDE-THEMED COLLECTION

Handout

COS recently launched a limited edition collection made in collaboration with creators from the LGBTQIA+ community in celebration of Pride Month.

The featured creators include performance poet, trans-visibility campaigner, and model Kai-Isaiah Jamal; artist and creative director Zipeng Zhu; and musician and award-winning actor SOKO.

COS said it is donating 100% of the collection's profit to support charities that uphold human rights and the right to love. In the Philippines, the brand has partnered with LoveYourself and Metro Manila Pride.

Styles from the limited edition collection are available at COS SM Aura Premier throughout June.

KYLIE PADILLA IS NEW FACE OF CHEONSA

Handout

Actress Kylie Padilla is the newest face of Cheonsa, a health and wellness brand offering Korean-quality ingredients.

It has products such as the Cheonsa Collagen Powder in Creamy Cappuccino (with hyaluronic acid) and Strawberry Smoothie (with glutathione) flavors.

Cheonsa's capsules also have two variants: Glutathione with Vitamin C and Zinc, and Collagen with Biotin.

The products are available at Watsons and other online store nationwide.

EVER ORGANICS' SOOTHING GELS

Handout

Ever Organics promises to help people on the go in keeping their skin in top shape with its range of soothing gels.

It comes in variants such as Ice Jeju Aloe, 95% Tomato, Papaya, Aloe Vera, Snail Aloe, and Charcoal for different skin needs.

Ever Organics products are available on the brand's official stores on Lazada and Shopee, and in supermarkets and department stores nationwide.

MAKUKU DIAPERS LAUNCHED IN PH

Diaper brand Makuku is now available in the Philippines.

It offers the Slim and Comfort diaper series, which has skin-friendly linings infused with vitamin C to help protect babies' skin after peeing.

These are also made of silk peptide protein, which is said to help prevent the forming and infection of micro bacteria.

Makuku diapers are available in LazMall and Shopee, with more details on the brand's social media pages.

MAX MARA OPENS FIRST STORE IN MANILA

Handout

Italian fashion brand Max Mara has opened its first Manila store at Greenbelt mall in Makati.

The new shop features around 100 square meters of show space and sophisticated Italian furnishings.

It offers the brand's latest collections including Max Mara mainline and 'S Max Mara, and a selection of accessories.

NIKE OPENS LARGEST STORE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Handout

Nike recently opened a branch at B3 Bonifacio High Street in Taguig which is its biggest store in Southeast Asia.

Spread across two floors, the 14,000 sq. ft. store hosts the region's most comprehensive range of Nike products, serving men and women across running, training, tennis, yoga, basketball, and golf.

It also has a dedicated kids section covering toddlers through grade school.

SUPER8 JOINS METROMART

Super8 Grocery Warehouse is now available for delivery with the MetroMart mobile app and website.

The Super8 branches that are currently available for MetroMart users include Makati Square, Masinag, Sucat, Muntinlupa, and Ortigas Extension, with more locations coming soon.

New and existing users can also get a discount when shopping and ordering from Super8 Grocery Warehouse until June 26. Through the code SUPERFREE, they can get one-time free delivery for a minimum spend of P2,500.

RAZER'S BARRACUDA LINEUP

Handout

Razer has announced a new family of street-styled gaming headsets called Barracuda.

The Barracuda Pro, Barracuda, and Barracuda X support both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. More details about the product are available at the Razer website.

Priced are at P15,495, P9,995, and P5,995, respectively.

WILCON DEPOT OPENS 76TH STORE

Home improvement and construction supply retailer Wilcon Depot opened its 76th store in Lemery, Batangas last month.

The new store features almost 7,000 square meters of selling space, offering thousands of local and international brands and product selections on tiles, plumbing, furniture, building materials, and electrical items, among others.