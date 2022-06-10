MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

BHS FREEDOM SALE

Bonifacio High Street (BHS) in Taguig is holding a Freedom Sale from June 10 to 12, with discounts of up to 70% on different stores and restaurants.

Some of the featured establishments include Under Armour, Sole Academy, Certified Calm, L’Occitane, and Fully Booked.

More details are available on the Facebook page of BHS.

CEBU PACIFIC'S JUNEDEPENDENCE SALE

From June 10 to 12, Cebu Pacific is holding a JuneDependence Sale where customers can book tickets starting at P12 for a one-way base fare.

Travel period is from February 1 to May 31, 2023 and covers domestic destinations such as Cebu, Bohol, Siargao, Boracay, Davao, General Santos, Ozamiz, Surigao, Zamboanga, and Calbayog.

The promo also includes select international destinations such as South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan.

Bookings can be made on Cebu Pacific's website.

CENTURY CITY MALL'S FREEDOM WEEKEND

Select merchants at Century City Mall are offering up to 50% off on certain items from June 10 to 12 as part of the mall's Freedom Weekend.

Also happening this weekend is Century Cinemas' CineMadness, where the first 124 moviegoers get free Taters popcorn.

A total of 124 customers will also get to win gifts from Century City Mall at the Concierge on June 12.

MOBILE LEGENDS: BANG BANG SOUTHEAST ASIA CUP

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2022 will kick off in Malaysia on June 11.

Twelve teams from the Philippines and other parts of the region will battle it out on the Group Stage on June 11 and 12.

Playoffs will then commence from June 14. Qualifying teams will once again be drawn randomly and undergo a double elimination process.

More details are available on the Philippines' MLBB-Esports channels on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.