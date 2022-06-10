MANILA -- Newly crowned Miss Eco Philippines 2022 Ashley Subijano Montenegro took to social media to clarify her stance on bloggers being accredited as mainstream media partners.

The beauty queen was asked about the issue during the final question and answer round of the recently concluded Miss World Philippines pageant.

She said at the time that she supports the idea, as long as they use credible sources.

"I do believe so because they are voices for the things that they care about, for their people, as well as those they represent. Bloggers and vloggers do their best to provide people with information in all shapes, sizes, forms, and platforms," she said.

"My mother personally herself is a blogger and I know that she proudly advocates and shares all the things she's passionate about. Anyone can be well-educated on a subject if they're passionate and dedicated. And if people use credible sources, then absolutely," she added.

Days after the pageant, Montenegro publicly apologized to those who were "offended" by her statement, admitting that she did not answer her best.

She said she should have "added more substance about the need for accountability as a consequence for those who (even unintentionally) spread libel and misinformation."

"Freedom of speech is right, but being trustworthy and having integrity needs to be earned, especially when giving the public information," she said.

Montenegro went on to share her struggles on stage which affected her performance during the Q&A, from audio problems to the pressure of being on national TV and in front of thousands of people.

She also clarified that her mother, Cara Subijano, was an ABS-CBN anchor before trying her hand at blogging as a hobby.

"Whether she was anchoring on live TV or writing on her computer from the comfort of our home after work, she's always used the power of her words responsibly... She was my example," Montenegro explained.

"Of course, I am aware of the dangers of spreading misinformation and declaring opinions as public facts. I do regret not being able to add more context to what I said in those 45 seconds, and I wish some circumstances were different so I could have remained focused. But I simply did the best I could in the given moment, it wasn't a reflection of what I really would have liked to say," she said.

"And I apologize because I know my answer could easily be taken out of context in the wrong way."

Read her statement below: