WATCH: Dani Barretto's living, dining spaces transformed in 3 days

Dani Barretto (right) and her husband, Xavi Panlilio. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Dani Barretto could not help but become emotional upon seeing the transformation of her living and dining spaces.

The vlogger and her husband Xavi Panlilio were featured in the latest "home fluffing" -- or improvements within a short period without major construction work -- of an interior design studio.

In its vlog released last June 7, Moss Design Manila showed how they made the living and dining spaces look bigger and homier in three days.

Some changes include textured white walls, a comfortable sofa with throw pillows for texture, and black paint on existing furniture such as dining chairs.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Visibly surprised, Barretto said she felt like she was "in a different house" upon seeing the redesigned spaces.

"It's ways cozier, it has more character," she said.

At one point, Barretto became emotional as she recalled her repeated efforts to make the space look and feel better for her husband and daughter.

"Now I feel that it's home," she said, crying happy tears.

Aside from being a vlogger, Barretto is also known for her showbiz roots. She is the eldest daughter of former actress Marjorie Barretto and actor Kier Legaspi, and sister of celebrity Julia Barretto.

She gave birth to her first child, Millie, in 2019.

Related video: