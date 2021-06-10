Waray model Gabby Basiano tops Bb. Pilipinas most photogenic list

MANILA -- Ahead of the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 swimsuit preliminary competition on Friday, pageantologists, photographers and vloggers have come up with their most photogenic list.

Pageant veteran and model Gabrielle “Gabby” Basiano of Borongan, Samar emerged on top of the survey in which ABS-CBN News asked the respondents Thursday who among the 34 Binibining Pilipinas bets registered best on their lenses.

Photographers, media and bloggers covering the pageant beat who participated in the forum were veteran pageant photographer Joy Arguil, TV director and videographer David Chua, Robert Requintina of Manila Bulletin, Andy Cayna of Sash Factor, Bong Tan and Drew Francisco of Missosology.

Basiano, a top finalist at the Miss Philippine Earth 2018, was the top choice of all respondents. Chua described her as an “elegant face that exudes strength and confidence.” Arguil also said Basiano possessed an “it” factor that makes her stand out in group pictures.

Hannah Arnold of Masbate, Honey Cartasano of Antipolo, and Karen Laurrie Mendoza of Iloilo were also cited in the Top 4 photogenic list by most of the pageant watchers for their strong projection on their lenses.

Cartasano’s “artistahin” face and styling by her mentor Paolo Ballesteros was cited by Arguil, Tan and Francisco. Arnold impressed the other respondents for her “ sweet and refreshing” image, while Mendoza was singled out by Requintina for her strong facial presence.

Outside the Top 4 circle, other ladies mentioned in the poll for their strong projection in pictures were Pat Garcia of Manila and Justine Felizarta of Davao, who were called “stunning Pinay morena beauties” by Cayna and Chua. Maureen Montagne of Batangas also made the list for her beautiful face radiating a strong personality, according to Requintina. Micca Rosal of Agoncillo, Batangas was also mentioned in the survey for her mestiza good looks. Returning Binibini contestant Meiji Cruz of Valenzuela was also cited by Tan for her “styling and unassuming beauty.”

The 34 candidates will sashay in the pre-taped swimsuit prelims at the Novotel Hotel poolside Friday, June 11, with the Paruparo Festival of Dasmarinas, Cavite as its production theme under designer Domz Ramos.

Miss Grand International first runner-up Samantha Bernardo will open the event in a surprise butterfly inspired top.

The Bb. Pilipinas coronation will air live on A2Z channel and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube page on July 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.

