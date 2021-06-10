QC prosecutor's office indicts tabloid editor, writer for libel filed by Catriona Gray

MANILA -- The Quezon City Prosecutor's Office recommends the filing of libel charges against Bulgar entertainment editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera over an article about Catriona Gray's "nude" photos.

Navida was also indicted for cyberlibel over a Facebook post on the former Miss Universe.

Llanera's article last July 19 carried the headline, unedited: "After ng bantang pasabog ni Clint... NUDE PHOTOS NI CATRIONA KALAT NA!"

In a post published through Bulgar's Facebook page, one of the three photos shows a topless female which Navida allegedly claimed to be the complainant.

With this, the city prosecutor is recommending that appropriate charges be filed in court. Recommended bail is P30,000 for each respondent for libel, and another P48,000 for Navida for cyberlibel.

ABS-CBN News has already reached out to parties involved for comments.

