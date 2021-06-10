After being vandalized, Filipino food truck in Utah gets assist from Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts after a three pointer in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

A food truck that serves Filipino food in Utah received an assist from Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, after it was vandalized with anti-Asian messages earlier in the week.

The Yum Yum Food Truck was spray-painted with racist graffiti early this week, an incident that drew attention in Salt Lake City.

"We are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture. Thank you for all the people reaching out. We are just so hurt right now," the owners of the food truck posted on their Facebook page.

They soon received an outpouring of support from their community -- including Clarkson, who is Filipino-American and has played for the Philippine national team in the 2018 Asian Games.

"It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family can't thank you guys enough. Special thanks to Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson and Dan from Identity graphics for the new look," they said.

The newly-painted food truck now bears the design of the Philippine flag.

On Twitter, Clarkson said the incident was something that "deeply" hurt him, and expressed solidarity with the Filipino community in Utah.

It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/HLfzX7AaEc — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

I stand in solidarity with Utah’s Filipino community – love is more powerful than hate! #utahfilipino #StopAAPIHate #stopasianhate — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

"Love is more powerful than hate," he tweeted.

Clarkson also said he intends to stop by soon to get a meal from the food truck.

blessing!! will stop by soon to get a plate!! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wHQGH2PtLK — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

The owners of the food truck expressed their gratitude for Clarkson's support. According to a local report, Clarkson offered to pay for the repairs caused by the vandalism as well as the new wrap for the truck. They have also been offered to come and sell their food at Jazz games next season.

Thank you @JordanClarksons for not only wrapping our food truck, but also for having it detailed at Gorilla Car Wash & for your continued support & encouragement. It means THE WORLD to the community & to us. 💛🧡🖤💛🧡🖤💛🧡💛🧡🖤💛🧡 — World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck (@YumYumAsian) June 9, 2021

Yum Yum Food Truck will celebrate Philippine Independence Day at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City this weekend. The owners say that they will show "how truly beautiful and kind our culture is" during the celebration.

The Jazz are up 1-0 over the Los Angeles Clippers in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series. In Game 1, Clarkson came off the bench for 18 points in a 112-109 victory.