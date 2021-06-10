9 days of prayer: Couples for Christ to hold World Rosary event online

MANILA -- Couples for Christ (CFC) is inviting Catholics to take part in its World Rosary for Love and Healing (WRLH) online event this month.

WRLH is part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of CFC, a Catholic lay ecclesial movement that is present in 122 countries and territories.

It features nine days of prayer for specific intentions, each hosted by a chosen country.

Handout

Below is the schedule of the WRLH, which can be accessed on YouTube and the CFC Facebook page under the title "World Rosary for Love and Healing."

- Day 1: Healing from COVID-19 and Protection of Frontliners, Philippines, June 17, 3 p.m.

- Day 2: Care for the Poor, Kenya, June 18, 3 p.m. (June 18, 8 p.m. in Manila)

- Day 3: Human Fraternity (World Peace), Seychelles, June 19, 3 p.m. (June 19, 7 p.m. in Manila)

- Day 4: The Pope, The Clergy and the Religious, Italy, June 20, 3 p.m. (June 20, 9 p.m. in Manila)

- Day 5: Care for the Environment, Costa Rica, June 20, 3 p.m. (June 21, 4 a.m. in Manila)

- Day 6: Human Life, Dignity and Rights, India, June 22, 3 p.m. (June 22, 5:30 p.m. in Manila)

- Day 7: World Economic Recovery after the Pandemic, New Zealand, June 23, 3 p.m. (June 23, 11 a.m. in Manila)

- Day 8: Healing from All Sickness, China June 24, 3 p.m. (same time in Manila)

- Day 9: Care for the Family, Canada, June 24, 3 p.m. (June 25, 3 a.m. in Manila)

CFC's main anniversary program in the Philippines will be on June 26, starting at 10 a.m. with a mass celebrated by Cardinal Luis Tagle.

All activities will be streamed worldwide.

