WATCH: Marina Summers on drag journey, SOGIE bill

MANILA -- "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 runner-up Marina Summers looked back on her journey as a drag artist on Friday.

On ANC's "Headstart," Summers said she is fortunate to have family members and friends who have supported her along the way.

"The good thing about my family is I didn't have to come out and I wish that for everyone else. You see, when you are surrounded by a family, by friends who support you in any possible way, eto 'yung magiging resulta. I wish that for every household here in the Philippines," she said.

Summers, who revealed she has been "really gay" ever since she was a child, said she started doing drag after discovering it as an art form.

"Sabi ko, I’m going to make a career out of drag because I love expressing the extension of myself through this art form. Sabi ko, 'Bakla na ako before, pero mas may ibabakla pa pala ako.' And ang sarap sa feeling na you get to reach your full potential through drag," she said.

In the interview, Summers was also asked to share her thoughts about the Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity or Expression (SOGIE) Bill, saying it would a big help to their community.

She pointed out that members of the LGBTQIA+ community, even those who have achieved success in their respective industries, still experience discrimination.

"It’s very glamorous to see that a lot of kids now are being accepted by their families, by the community. But there's still a lot of things to be done," she said.

"Like for example, access to public spaces, I get denied because of the way I dress... So there's a lot of things to be done."

Below is the "Headstart" interview with Summers and gender equality advocate Queenmelo Esguerra.