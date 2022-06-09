Ryan Cayabyab is on fire for his first live show for Independence Day

MANILA -- National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab was overjoyed at rehearsals Thursday for his first live show after more than two years at the Metropolitan Theater Manila with a full blown orchestra.

The June 12 Independence Day concert is billed “Bayang Pinapangarap: Mga Awitin sa Pagdiriwang ng Ating Kasarinlan.”

“Sa totoo lang it wasn’t difficult to get the artists and musicians together kasi hayok na hayok kami na tumuntong sa stage at kumanta with an orchestra, members of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra,“ Cayabyab told ABS-CBN News in between rehearsals for “Minsan ang Minahal ay Ako,” his signature song from “Katy”; and his new arrangement for Mike Velarde’s “Dahil sa ‘Yo.”

“This is really a special show, actually my first after the pandemic under the direction and inspiration of director Floy Quintos,” he said, citing how Quintos synced his songs with the show’s presentation of Philippine history and struggle for independence.

“For the pre-Spanish era he used songs from 'Rama Hari.' For the

Spanish colonization, kumuha siya ng 'Misa,' 'Kyrie' at 'Credo' from my 'Misa'; tapos meron din from 'Noli,' 'Fili' and 'Ilustrado' to outline late 1800s and the uprising period,“ Cayabyab related. “For the American bodabil perio, we used music from 'Katy.' 'Luha sa Tinubuang Lupa' also from 'Katy' to mark World War II.“

For the post-war era, Cayabyab will also use his arrangements

of “Minamahal Kita.”

“Onwards to the present time, we will also have 'Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo' and the music of Trina Cayabyab about the directions of our country’s future,“ Cayabyab added.

“We’re also using 'Sabihin Mo Ika’y Pilipino,' 'Bayan Ko' and the National Anthem."

“Bayang Pinapangarap: Mga Awitin sa Pagdiriwang ng Ating Kasarinlan” will also showcase the talents of Celeste Legaspi, Bituin Escalante, Camille Lopez-Molina, Arman Ferrer, Gab Pangilinan, Bullet Dumas, Gian Magdangal, Poppert Bernadas, Esang de Torres, Kyle Napuli, Noel Comia, The Ryan Cayabyab Singers, the Manila Symphony Orchestra, the Ateneo Chamber Singers and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group.

