Crowds at the Manila International Book Fair before the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo/Handout

MANILA -- Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is set to return as a physical event later this year.

Piles of books and long lines can be expected once again in this year's event, which will run from September 15 to 18 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

MIBF announced the good news in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"We are back live on the exhibition floor!" the post read.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of MIBF were held online, amid pandemic-induced lockdowns in the country.

Pre-COVID, the MIBF had more than 160,000 visitors in attendance, and featured over 200 exhibitors from different publishers and book sellers.