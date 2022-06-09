MANILA - Famed content creator Kyedae Shymko, some voice actors of the hit game Genshin Impact, and Blacklist International's OhMyV33nus and Wise are just among the biggest names who will grace the return of the gaming pop and culture convention CONQuest festival from July 23 to 24 this year.

Kyedae, a talent under 100 Thieves, was among the first announcements in the guest lineup of the gaming event, slated to be held for the first time ever in Manila after the last two installments were held in Iloilo.

OfflineTV couple LilyPichu and Michael Reeves will also headline the event. LilyPichu is known as the voice behind ninja Anemo kid Sayu from the hit game Genshin Impact.

Some of the game's Filipino-American voice actors -- collectively identified as the "Inazumanila" gang -- such as Anne Yatco and Ratana, known for being the voices behind electro archon Raiden Shogun and the cunning fox envoy Yae Miko, respectively, as well as Christian Banas, the voice behind Inazuma's "fixer" Thoma, will also host meet and greets during the event.

OhMyV33nus and Wise of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championship team Blacklist International will also host a meet and greet for their fans.

Local and international content creators and visual artists such as Hunghang Flashbacks, Sskait, JiConyo, and Aeonix are also among event headliners.

Hit gaming streamers such as Tuonto, BTMC, Atsu, and NekkoPii, among others, will also grace the convention through guest panels and meet and greet sessions.

CONQuest, hosted by gaming organization AcadArena, will also host the LAN Esports finals for Alliance Games, and have various exhibits, arcade, cosplay, and community panels.

CONQuest will be held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.