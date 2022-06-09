K-Pop fans switch their light sticks on as they watch the ‘Begin Again: K-Pop Edition’ at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on May 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Fans of Korean culture may need to start saving up as a one-day bazaar featuring “all things Korea” is set to take place at the SM Skydome in Quezon City on August 20.

The event “Hallyu Market” will feature stalls selling “the hottest K-merch,” K-beauty products, and drinks from Korean cafés, events company MakeItLive said in a statement sent Thursday to ABS-CBN News.

There will also be a “Photocard Station” where fans can trade or sell photocards of their favorite Korean celebrities, MakeItLive said.

The company added it planned “to make Hallyu reachable to fans all over the Philippines” by holding similar events in Pasay, Pampanga, Cebu and Davao.

Entrance to the Hallyu Market costs P150, which includes a “free mini deco kit and more.”

For more information, fans and bazaar-goers can visit the Hallyu Market website.

“Hallyu,” which translates to “Korean wave,” refers to the increasing global popularity of Korean pop culture. It initially began with the spread of K-dramas and K-pop across Asia and has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon.

— Report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO