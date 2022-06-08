Filipino Canadians featured at Western Canada Fashion Week

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Popular Filipino Canadian designers, Maliyah Abenir and Zyro Esmane of Homomilk Estudyo, have previously participated in several fashion events in Canada. But this year’s Western Canada Fashion Week (WCFW) is extra special to them as they celebrate the first year anniversary of their clothing business.

"It’s a full Philippine-inspired streetwear design clothing line and it’s our first time showcasing them in this magnitude or scale," Esmane noted.

As for Abenir, she said, "for ten years that we've been working with each other, we feel that it’s the right time for us to actually make a brand together."

Another notable Filipino Canadian designer from Calgary proudly showcased her designs at WCFW.

"It was so amazing. After the pandemic, there were no events, no shows. This created an outlet for us, designers. So amazing. Thank you so much western canada fashion week for doing this for us, for the artists community. It really means a lot for us," Insig.nia founder Hanes Marasigan-Anotado said.

Filipino Canadians were not just behind the scenes but on the runway as well. Patricia Jane Bustillo, the reigning Miss International Queen Canada 2022, is the first Filipino Canadian transgender model to participate at WCFW.

Bustillo issued this piece of advice to Filipinos who want to join the modeling industry: "you just need to be confident and step out of your comfort zone kasi we only live once."

WCFW embraces diversity in all their events, and provides opportunities to aspiring, emerging, and famous local designers, models, make-up artists and hairstylists from all races or cultures. According to Esmane, diversity in the fashion industry in Alberta is growing after what he described as a rocky start.

Abenir also pointed out the lack of Filipino fashion designers back then.

"When we were starting out, there’s not a lot of fashion designers who were Filipino. For ten years, it was just literally us. For the longest time," Abenir said. "But now there’s more Filipino designers coming out, which is amazing."

Organizers hope that local stores will pick up some of the local designers featured at the fashion week, and that designers will also think about the possibility of venturing into retail.