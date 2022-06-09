Culture shorts: Art exhibits, bonsai display, and more

MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ARTABLADO OPENS BASE IN ANTIPOLO

Handout

Robinsons Land's ARTablado has put up a base at Robinsons Place Antipolo in Rizal.

For its inaugural show, it is presenting "Sangkutsa: Ikalawang Yugto" until June 15.

The show comes after the successful run of the "Sangkutsa" group exhibition at ARTablado Robinsons Galleria last April.

For the new edition, members of Sining Rizal focus on the lifestyle and the cultural drive of people from the province of Rizal.

Participating artists include Bong Anore, Rey Punelas, Oiet Aramil, Jovito Andres, Berny Supsupin, Totong Francisco, Charlie Val, Jan Michael Ong, Ambhet Lugtu, Reggie Lim, Onak Limayo, Gerry Marasigan, Ding Jovellano, Jonalyn Montero, Jun Tiongco, Roger Fulgado, Bello Pasa Jr., Roland delos Santos, and Omer delos Santos.

CCP ARTHOUSE CINEMA SCREENINGS

Handout

Viewers are invited to champion the lives and struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community through the screening of selected Cinemalaya and Gawad Altenatibo films this June 10, 2 p.m., at the Tanghalang Manuel Conde.

Part of the lineup are Eduardo Roy's "F#@*bois" and the short films "My Mamily" by Cha Roque and "Blue Is Not My Favorite Color" by Vahn Leinard Pascual.

Vaccination IDs and wearing of face masks are required for those who will attend the screenings, with safety protocols to be implemented at all times at the venue.

CRIMSON BORACAY'S ARTS IN YOUTH PROGRAM

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay recently introduced 10 young local artists that are nurtured under its Arts in Youth program.

They are currently under the tutelage of Crimson Boracay's general manager Patrick Manthe and artist in residence Eric Egualada, and were selected based on their skills in drawing and painting.

Egualada challenged the new batch of young artists to create works using a realist color scheme under a number of themes, including Flowers in Watercolor.

He also introduced concepts like the separation of positive and negative spaces in visual art, as well as how to break down and compose organic and geometric shapes in colors and figures.

Egualada also took participants on a live painting activity titled "Plein Air" at the Katungan Itibajai Mangrove glade at the Bungan-Bungan cold spring in Aklan.

The works of Crimson Boracay's second batch of Arts in Youth participants are currently being exhibited at the resort.

HAPI'S PRIDE MONTH EVENTS

Humanist Alliance Philippines International (HAPI) is holding a series of activities celebrating Pride Month this June.

These include an art exhibit and an eight-day series of nationwide talks both with an international lineup of artists and speakers, respectively.

HAPI's Pride Art Exhibit will feature 23 artists from all over the Philippines and one based in the US. The 12-day exhibit will be launched at Dakong Balay Art Gallery in Dumaguete on June 19 after the second day of the Negros-wide Pride Walk, and will culminate on June 30 with an Art Talk from some of the artists.

On the other hand, the eight-day series of nationwide talks will feature various advocates and experts from all over the Philippines, and one from Italy. It will be done via Zoom at 6 p.m. from June 20 to 27, and is open to all interested participants nationwide and beyond.

More details are available on HAPI's Facebook page.

JULIEN TAN 'BEYOND BELIEFS' EXHIBIT

Handout

Julien Tan is holding an exhibit titled "Beyond Beliefs" until June 15 at the 4th level of Shangri-La Plaza's East Wing.

After being part of the world of advertising for more than 30 years, Tan returns to the art circuit with works inspired by enduring childhood memories in Roxas City, Capiz.

He explores these in various ways -- through painting, drawing, and cryptic text.

ROBINSONS GALLERIA SOUTH'S BONSAI DISPLAY

Handout

Robinsons Galleria South in San Pedro, Laguna will be home to more than 200 bonsai plants and suiseki stones as it hosts the 2022 BSAPI (Bonsai and Suiseki Alliance of the Philippines Inc.) National Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibit and Competition.

Bonsai is the art of cultivating miniature plants, while suiseki is better known as the art of stone appreciation. Specimens sourced from various provinces in the country will be displayed from June 10 to 16.

Six industry experts will determine the best entries and will be awarding the winners on June 11, 10:30 a.m. Horticulturists and enthusiasts can take part in a series of workshops, lectures, and demos from June 11 to 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.