Miss Universe Philippines removes minimum height requirement for 2021 pageant

Photos from Miss Universe Philippines Facebook page

The search for the successor of reigning Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rabiya Mateo is on and fans could not help but take notice of one major change on the list of qualifications -- height requirement.

Miss Universe Philippines organizers sent netizens abuzz after announcing the removal of the height requirement as part of the qualifications for candidates.

On its Facebook page, the organization listed a few requirements to qualify for the 2021 batch of Miss Universe Philippines contestants such as being a Filipino citizen and a Philippine passport holder.

The applicants should also be at least 18 years old but still under 28 years old at the time of the pageant. They should also be female and have never been married or given birth.

Pinoy pageant fans appeared to be excited with the newest move from the MUP as it will open the competition to many qualified candidates.

“Mga 5'2 na quality girls, matalino at maganda pwede na sumali,” one netizen said.

Even Miss Universe Australia, Maria Thattil was elated upon hearing the news from the Philippines, citing her own experience in her country where she was “never encouraged to ever perceive it as a barrier.”

Thattil, who stands at 5’3 and made it to the Top 10 of the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant, highlighted the role that the Miss Universe pageant played in the global community.

“Miss Universe is a powerful global ambassador. All the delegates are too, and have the opportunity to ignite global change for GOOD,” she said on Instagram.

“Look at me - at 5’3, I did exactly that. And I did it as the shortest candidate in my cohort, one of the shortest in MU’s seven decade history ... and in the top 10,” Thattil added.

She commended the Philippines for “challenging exclusive beauty standards.”

“Well done @themissuniverseph for challenging exclusive beauty standards. The number of cms you stand tall doesn’t dictate your ability to be a leader and change maker. Less barriers to access for all women - here is to progress.”

The deadline for application is on June 24, 2021.

The winner will be the second representative under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.



Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC