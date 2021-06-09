Julia Montes starts fitness journey with Isabel Oli

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes took to social media to share that she has started her fitness journey anew.

Posting a clip from her workout session on Tuesday, Montes said that she began exercising with actress Isabel Oli. She also sought the help of a fitness instructor.

"Happy endorphins with my ate bestie... so fun to start my fitness journey with you, " Montes wrote, tagging Oli.

Oli is the wife of actor John Prats, one of the cast members of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" which stars Montes' rumored boyfriend Coco Martin.

Montes has long been rumored to be romantically involved with Martin although they have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

Just last March, Montes and Martin were spotted leaving Caticlan Airport together after photos and videos of the two stars surfaced on social media.

Last April, Montes appeared in Dimples Romana's vlog, where she said she is enjoying her life now.

"Ever since seryoso talaga ako. Recently lang ako naging fun. Kasi siguro natuto na ako na i-enjoy ang life," Montes said.

Montes also shared the biggest lesson she learned from the pandemic.



"One blessing for me na nangyari dahil sa pandemic ay nakita ko ang simpleng bagay na madalas nakakalimutan nating mga tao. 'Yon 'yung gigising ka sa umaga na wala kang sakit. Gigising ka sa umaga na 'yung pamilya mo ay kasama mo. ... At the end of the day, doon mo mare-realize na 'yong love mo with your family, your loved ones, 'yon ang magiging strength mo para malagpasan ang problems, kahit anong problems 'yan. Sila ang magiging anchor mo," she shared.

