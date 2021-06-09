House files resolution mourning the death of theater icon Baby Barredo

MANILA – The House of Representatives has filed a resolution expressing its profound condolences over the passing of Philippine theater icon Baby Barredo.

Barredo, who co-founded the long-running theater company Repertory Philippines, died last month at the age of 80.

Repertory Philippines shared on Facebook a copy of House Resolution No. 1799 which traced Barredo’s journey from her theater debut as an angel in a school play at the age of five.

It went on to detail the roles Barredo portrayed through the years including the contributions she made in the industry.

Following the resolution, Repertory Philippines thanked the House of Representatives for “expressing profound condolences" on Barredo's passing.

Repertory Philippines also paid tribute to Barredo Sunday night with a collage of her portraits through the years.

