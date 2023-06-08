Powerhouse cast unveiled for ‘Rama Hari’ restaging

Gian Magdangal and Shiela Valderrama-Martinez as Rama and Sita in 'Rama Hari.' Handout

MANILA -- A powerhouse cast will lead Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP)'s upcoming restaging of “Rama Hari,” the Cultural Center of the Philippines announced Wednesday.

Gian Magdangal and Arman Ferrer will be playing Rama, with 2020 Gawad Buhay Awardee Vien King alternating.

“It has been my dream role since we did it back in 2017 at the ASEAN Opening Ceremonies. I have a lot of friends at Alice Reyes Dance Philippines and I’m really excited to work with them again,” said Ferrer.

Karylle Tatlonghari and Shiela Valderrama-Martinez will take on the lead role of Sita, with Nica Tupas alternating.

“I’m so excited to be doing this show with Alice Reyes Dance Philippines. This is a dream role and I am so grateful,” Martinez said.

“I’m excited to see what 'Rama Hari' will become this 2023.l,” Karylle added.

Poppert Bernadas and Los Angeles-based musical theater actor Mathew San Jose, meanwhile, will be tackling the kontrabida role of demon king Ravana, with Jonel Mojico alternating.

Audie Gemora plays King Dasaratha in all shows.



Miah Canton and Raflesia Bravo will tackle the dual roles of Soorpanakha and Kooni, while Katrine Sunga and Maron Rozelle Mabana will do double duty as Kaikeyi and “Gintong Usa.”



Paw Castillo and Jon Abella will take on the roles of Rama’s younger brother Lakshmana and the monkey general Hanuman, respectively.

“Rama Hari” is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana which follows Prince Rama from his marriage to Sita, their 14-year banishment, and their encounters with the evil Ravana and his sister Soorpanakha.

The shows will be held on September 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Theater, and on September 22 and 23 at the Samsung Performing Arts Center.

“Rama Hari” features direction and choreography by National Artist Alice Reyes and music by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, with lyrics and libretto by National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera, production design by National Artist Salvador Bernal and Translations by National Artist Rolando Tinio.