New eats: Summit Ridge Tagaytay updates restaurant menu

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:23 AM | Updated as of Jun 08 2023 11:24 AM

Summit Ridge Tagaytay’s Cafe Summit is offering an improved food selection that highlights several regional dishes in the Philippines. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News
A hotel in Tagaytay is celebrating its 14th year by upgrading its restaurant menu.

Summit Ridge Tagaytay, which has served as a venue for many family gatherings, is highlighting dishes not only from the city but also from different parts of the country through its in-house restaurant, Cafe Summit. 

"It took us months to create something fresh [with] new and unique dishes. Some dishes are made from the local regions, but we enhance it more," said JM Delgado, general manager of Summit Ridge Tagaytay. 

According to Delgado, they have been planning for the new menu even before the pandemic. 

But it was only late last year when they finally had the chefs from all Summit hotels together to discuss and curate new dishes that will keep up with other restaurants in Tagaytay.

Aside from Tagaytay specialties, the improved menu also features dishes from Summit properties in Greenhills, General Santos City, Cebu, and Naga.

Amid the competitive food scene in Tagaytay, Delgado takes pride in their loyal customers. 

"'Yung mga clients natin dito, we have loyal followers. Ito 'yung mga parents, lolo't lola, mga apo na loyal pa rin dito. I think that's one of our treasures na inalagaan nating maayos. And they're still here,” Delgado said.

Chef Eric Baculio recommended several dishes in their newly improved menu at Cafe Summit, such as Deviled Pampano and Tuna Belly Sisig from General Santos; Charcoal-smoked Chicken and Bicol Express from Naga; and Squid with Seafood Duxelles and "Sutokil" from Cebu. 

Representing Tagaytay are Beef Bulalo, Boneless Crispy Pata, and Kare-Kare.

Annato Pork HumbaPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Arugala SaladPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Assorted PastriesPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Assorted PastriesPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Baked CheesecakePhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Bolognese PastaPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Buffalo Chicken LollipopPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Cebu's Squid with Seafood DuxellePhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Chicken InasalPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Chili BeefPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Crispy Fried NoodlesPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Dulce Molten ChocoPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Gen San's Tuna Belly SisigPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Gen San's Devilled PampanoPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Mixed Seafood VegetablePhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Mushroom FonduePhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Naga's Bicol ExpressPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Naga's Charcoal Smoked ChickenPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Pork Baby Back RibsPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Roastbeef with Mushroom SaucePhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Seafood ChowderPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Seared Tuna Salad with SalsaPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Signature CocktailsPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

SinuglawPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Tagaytay's Beef BulaloPhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Tagaytay's Boneless Crispy Para Kare-KarePhoto by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

The new food selection aims to blend with the cool weather in Summit Ridge Tagaytay, as well as its unobstructed view of the majestic Taal Volcano. 

The Tagaytay hotel is also a short walk from a supermarket -- and a few meters away from the market and thrift shop -- making it ideal for families or big groups. 

