LOOK: Team Kramer visits London

Celebrity couple Chesca Garcia, Doug Kramer and their children are currently vacationing in the United Kingdom.

In their respective social media posts, Kramer and Garcia uploaded photos taken from their visit to London with their kids Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin.

Among the places they visited were the London Bridge and Borough Market.

In his previous post, Kramer shared his excitement taking a break with his family after their busy schedule last month.

"After a hectic May schedule of meetings, school, launches and shoots, please pray for us as we go on our longest vacation yet! A much-needed one. First time ever in the continent we're headed to! About to check off some bucket list countries to visit! Super excited for this one!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Last March, the family of five also went on a trip to Japan.

