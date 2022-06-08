Pia Wurtzbach believes that pageantry will always be a huge part of her life.

The former Miss Universe made the statement in a recent vlog, where she and two of her fellow titleholders -- Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo -- read mean comments about them.

Taking her turn, Wurtzbach read a remark that she should "move on" from pageants.

The netizen believes that former beauty queens should focus on their new careers, and asked the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder point-blank if she can't do anything else outside of pageantry.

Screengrab from YouTube

Visibly surprised, Wurtzbach said she has not been talking about pageants in a while.

"I actually haven't been into pageants, we haven't done Queentuhan in a while," she said, referring to her pageant-themed show with Guidotti and Lizardo.

"I just don't know anymore where these comments are coming from."

And while she has been busy with things outside of pageantry, she stressed that she cannot "completely detach" herself from being a beauty queen as it significantly changed her life for the better.

"Okay, real talk. You can't completely detach yourself from pageants. Especially me because I came from a beauty pageant and I was Miss Universe. So it's a big part of my life," she said.

"I don't agree na pageant lang 'to kasi maraming mga nagbabago ang buhay dahil dito, at isa na ako doon," she added.

Since winning Miss Universe, Wurtzbach has scored numerous endorsement deals and magazine covers, starred in movies, and hosted shows and podcasts, among others.

She has also been using her platform to support initiatives for children, the environment, and the LGBTQIA community, and is an ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

Recently, Wurtzbach ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her own food business.