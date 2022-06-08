Cakes at Le Petit Souffle. Photo from the restaurant's Facebook page

MANILA -- Le Petit Souffle, a French-Japanese restaurant in Makati, is set to close permanently this month.

Its branch at Century City Mall will cease operations on June 15 after seven years.

"Thank you again to our lovely guests! We can't wait to see what the future holds for us in this next chapter!" it said in a Facebook post, which also showed a closing promo for customers.

Le Petit Souffle is known for offering a variety of cakes, souffle pancakes, and savory items.

The restaurant is part of Tasteless Group, which also operates food concepts such as Your Local, Poison Doughnuts, Scout's Honor, and The Grid food hall, among others.